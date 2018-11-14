CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a barber to Chicago Bears players.

Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas said Wednesday that Perry Gosa of Matteson was jealous of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. The 27-year-old Gosa allegedly chased Mike Carney through Harvey in his vehicle before shooting the 26-year-old Carney in the parking lot of a Harvey gasoline station on Oct. 21.

Carney, whose 5-year-old daughter was with him in the car, managed to drive several blocks before losing consciousness. His daughter was unharmed.

Thomas describes Carney as a well-known barber with whom he played on a softball team. He said Carney’s barbershop in Harvey was frequented by Bears players, including linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

It wasn’t immediately known if Gosa, who surrendered Tuesday, has legal representation.





