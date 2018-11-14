WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a rewrite of criminal justice sentencing laws (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “thrilled” to support a bipartisan bill to reform federal sentencing guidelines.

The legislation is the first major rewrite of the nation’s criminal justice sentencing laws in a generation. Lawmakers reached agreement this week on legislation that would boost rehabilitation efforts for federal prisoners and give judges more discretion when sentencing nonviolent offenders, particularly for drug offenses.

Trump says he’s “thrilled to announce my support for this bipartisan bill.”

Speaking in the Roosevelt Room to announcing his backing for the bill, he joked: “Did I hear the word bipartisan? Did I hear that word? That’s a nice word.”

It is unclear whether the Senate will move to take up the bill during the lame-duck session.

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is planning to support the first major rewrite of the nation’s criminal justice sentencing laws in a generation.

That’s according to a senior White House official familiar with the president’s plans who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lawmakers reached agreement this week on legislation that would boost rehabilitation efforts for federal prisoners and give judges more discretion when sentencing nonviolent offenders, particularly for drug offenses.

The official said Trump was briefed on the deal and plans to support it publicly during an event at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Criminal justice reform has been a priority of Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Trump is expected to push for swift passage of the legislation, potentially during the lame-duck session of Congress.





