HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - An expected one-day trial over whether former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez’s pension should be revoked or reduced because of his corruption convictions is set to begin.

The testimony is scheduled Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court.

State law allows for the revocation or reduction of corrupt public officials’ retirement benefits. Attorney General George Jepsen sued last year seeking to reduce or revoke Perez’s $2,300-per-month pension.

Perez pleaded guilty last year to receiving a bribe and attempted larceny by extortion. He received a suspended prison term.

The Democrat was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor who served from 2001 until he resigned in 2010 amid the corruption charges. He is asking a judge to leave his pension as is, citing reasons including financial hardships related to his wife’s health problems.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.