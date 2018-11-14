SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Newly unsealed court documents show a Utah dump truck driver with a history of driving drunk had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit at the time of last month’s crash that killed six people in another vehicle.

Jamie Don McKenzie of Heber City has been charged with six counts of automobile homicide and two counts of DUI in the Oct. 19 crash south or Park City.

Utah Highway Patrol officers reported finding prescription pills and open containers of alcohol inside the dump truck after the crash.

The 41-year-old McKenzie was hauling a load of dirt on U.S. 40 when he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup.

McKenzie’s blood was later taken at a hospital and tests showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.379 percent.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.