FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A West Fargo man has pleaded guilty in the drowning death of his 8-month-old child.

Twenty-seven-year-old Spencer Foner entered the plea to negligent homicide as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He had been charged with manslaughter and child neglect.

Officers were called to Foner’s apartment March 7 because the baby had stopped breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital and later died.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as drowning. Officers found another young child in the apartment’s bathtub which contained about 8 inches of water.

A sentencing date has not been set.





