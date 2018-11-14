A Wisconsin business that sells glassware with bullets recently offered to give its employees handguns for Christmas, a local news outlet reported.
Ben Wolfgram, who co-owns Ben Shot, made the decision to foster team building with his small staff, the Post-Crescent reported. Employees had a range of experience with guns, from those who never shot one before to military veterans.
The company required the staff to take a gun safety course before accepting the handgun.
“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he told the Post-Crescent. “I think that’s pretty good.”
