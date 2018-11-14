ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was beaten to death has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to report previous abuse by the women accused of killing him.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 24-year-old Brandi Mokarzel pleaded guilty to child neglect and was sentenced Tuesday. She agreed to testify against her ex-girlfriend, Lakesha Lewis, and Lewis’ mother, Callene Barton.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Mokarzel was awakened one morning last July by Barton yelling at Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel because he drank milk from a jug. Investigators say Lewis repeatedly hit Xavier with a plastic rod until the rod broke. They say Barton then grabbed the boy and threw him.

Xavier began to shake. Mokarzel called 911, but the boy died.

Barton and Lewis both face murder charges.

