HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - One person is dead and two are injured after a pair of unrelated police shootings in Alabama.

WSFA-TV reports a man was shot to death late Wednesday in the Lowndes County town of Haynesville.

Authorities haven’t released any details, but Joe Herman of the State Bureau of Investigation says two police officers are on administrative leave during an investigation.

In Tuscaloosa, a police officer and a citizen were hospitalized with injuries after an officer shot at a suspect early Thursday.

Police Capt. Kip Hart tells The Tuscaloosa News that the officer had to open fire after police stopped a possibly stolen vehicle. The confrontation included a brief chase.





