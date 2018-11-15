LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A woman and her daughter attacked in Lincoln by one of two inmates who escaped from prison have sued the state and the Nebraska Correctional Services Department.

Cynthia and Christine Allen filed the lawsuit last week in Lincoln, seeking more than $500,000 in damages. They allege that state officials were negligent in failing to keep Armon Dixon from escaping from the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The department has declined to comment on pending litigation.

Dixon and fellow inmate Timothy Clausen hid in the back of a laundry cart to escape on June 10, 2016. Cynthia Allen says Dixon entered her daughter’s apartment and attacked them both before fleeing. He was caught nearby.

Clausen was caught days later in Omaha.





