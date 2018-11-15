WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Hearings have been scheduled for two women charged with misleading authorities investigating an Ohio family massacre.

Attorneys for Fredericka Wagner and Rita Newcomb say they will plead not guilty during the Thursday court hearing. Both face felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury. The 65-year-old Newcomb is also charged with forgery.

Police on Tuesday arrested a family of four in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago. Those arrested: 47-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner.

Fredericka Wagner is the mother of Billy Wagner. Rita Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner.

Wagner’s attorney says his 76-year-old client taught Sunday school for decades and has never even gotten a traffic ticket.





