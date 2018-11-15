ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man charged in a pair of killings that happened in 2007 has been denied bond.

The Dothan Eagle reports 41-year-old Robert Aaron “Bobby” Hvarven was denied bond Tuesday. Hvarven is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 30-year-old James Matthew Helms and 20-year-old Scott Allen Heib.

The two were fatally shot at their home. Helms’ sister discovered the bodies after they failed to show up to work at the Bell Helicopter company in Ozark.

Court records show an investigation led authorities to believe Hvarven had become obsessed with knowledge he’d gained of an extramarital affair involving Helms. They also show that Hvarven asked his co-worker about getting rid of dead bodies.

It’s unclear if Hvarven has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.