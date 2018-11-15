SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Santa Monica city employee and former youth volunteer apparently has killed himself on the eve of a court hearing on charges that he molested four boys decades ago.

The Los Angeles-area coastal city announced Thursday that Eric Uller was found dead in his apartment in neighboring Marina del Rey.

The 50-year-old Muller was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a hearing involving charges that he abused boys aged 12 to 16 between 1986 and 1995.

Uller was a former volunteer with the Santa Monica Police Athletic League for decades. He worked for the city as a public safety systems analyst but was placed on administrative leave earlier this year.

Authorities say that since Uller’s arrest, six other people have come forward to allege Uller molested them.





