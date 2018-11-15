CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Another man is facing a murder charge in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty northwestern Indiana police officer.
The Post-Tribune reports 68-year-old Pierre Catlett pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lake Superior Court. A trial was set for Feb. 11, but defense lawyer Robert Lee Lewis says that’s too soon. A delay is likely.
Catlett was brought to Indiana to face charges after he was released in August from a prison sentence in Illinois.
Prosecutors say Catlett and an accomplice went into a Holiday Inn in Hammond, demanded money from a clerk and shot 33-year-old Lawrence Pucalik while the Hammond officer worked as a security guard. Fifty-five-year-old James Hill was sentenced in October to 47 years in prison for his alleged role in the getaway car.
___
Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.