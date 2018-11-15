CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Another man is facing a murder charge in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty northwestern Indiana police officer.

The Post-Tribune reports 68-year-old Pierre Catlett pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lake Superior Court. A trial was set for Feb. 11, but defense lawyer Robert Lee Lewis says that’s too soon. A delay is likely.

Catlett was brought to Indiana to face charges after he was released in August from a prison sentence in Illinois.

Prosecutors say Catlett and an accomplice went into a Holiday Inn in Hammond, demanded money from a clerk and shot 33-year-old Lawrence Pucalik while the Hammond officer worked as a security guard. Fifty-five-year-old James Hill was sentenced in October to 47 years in prison for his alleged role in the getaway car.

