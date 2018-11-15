The Associated Press will not declare winners in the races for Florida governor and Senate until state officials certify the results next week.

In the race for governor, Republican Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Andrew Gillum by 33,684 votes of more than 8.2 million votes counted.

In the race for Senate, Republican Rick Scott leads Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by 12,562 votes.

Both races were the subject of machine ballot recounts due Thursday afternoon, and results were pending.

Gillum initially conceded the governor’s race on election night but later said he wanted to see every vote counted once a state-mandated recount was initiated.

Florida counties have until Sunday to report final vote tallies, and state officials would certify those results next Tuesday.





