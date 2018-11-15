PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office says a former financial adviser has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for stealing money from dormant bank accounts.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that 36-year-old Steven Watson of Gilbert, Arizona will also serve seven years of probation upon his release. Watson was an associate financial adviser at a local bank in 2014 when he developed a plan to steal money from dormant accounts.

The bank launched an investigation when it was contacted by the Salvation Army, which said it was supposed to get money from one account after its owner died.

Prosecutors working with FBI agents and a forensic accountant found Watson used about $169,528.23 in stolen money from that and two other accounts to pay for such things as vehicles and vacations.





