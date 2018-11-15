BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have seized a load of marijuana from a pickup pulled over on Interstate 94 in North Dakota.

A Highway Patrol trooper stopped the pickup traveling east on the interstate Wednesday for exceeding the speed limit and illegally tinted windows.

During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the pickup. A search of the vehicle found 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of marijuana, a small amount of hashish and $1,100 in cash.

Authorities say the two suspects were traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Pittsburgh. The suspects face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hashish and possession of drug paraphernalia.





