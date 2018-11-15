VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi mayor says a business he closed over a shooting outside has reopened through an agreement with the owner.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs tells news outlets he shuttered The Tree House Banquet Hall early Sunday because police had responded to a report of a fight with gunshots fired. Flaggs says the shots were reported after the venue’s security escorted out those involved in the fight Saturday night.

Flaggs tells The Vicksburg Post he had a cordial meeting Wednesday with Tree House owner Eric Lawson.

Lawson says he didn’t hear shots at the public party and all city and police guidelines were followed.

Parts of the agreement include setting the minimum age for public admission at 25 and canceling events if false information is found on hosting deals with customers.

