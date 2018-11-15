The widow of Sen. John McCain said Thursday she hopes President Trump will learn from the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections and stops behaving like a “negative Nancy.”

“It’s very humbling to lose,” Cindy McCain told CBS News in her first TV interview since her husband’s death. “I hope he learns from it, and realizes that our country needs a strong leader — not a negative Nancy.”

Mr. McCain, who lost two bids for the presidency, died of brain cancer in August at the age of 81. He had clashed frequently with the president, who criticized the lawmaker for providing the decisive vote against legislation that would have repealed Obamacare.

Mrs. McCain said she thinks the president is having doubts about his leadership.

“I think he’s questioning himself right now, as to where he goes, what he’s doing,” she said. “I think maybe the things that have occurred, especially with this election, maybe [will] take him back to basics. I’m hoping it does.”

The GOP lost at least 33 House seats on Election Day, with several races yet to be decided. Republicans have picked up at least one Senate seat, but also lost seven governorships and hundreds of state legislative seats nationwide.





