MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A convicted rapist and murderer has been denied parole in a decades-old kidnapping case.

WSFA-TV reports the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole to Jerry Lee Jones on Wednesday. Jones is one of three men convicted of robbing, raping and killing 21-year-old Quenette Shehane in 1976.

Authorities say the Birmingham-Southern College graduate went to buy salad dressing one night that December and was kidnapped, attacked and shot to death. Her nude and frozen body was found the next day. The salad dressing was in her car.

Eddie Bernard Neal was sentenced to life without parole for the crime and Wallace Norrell Thomas was executed in 1990. Jones was sentenced to death for the attack, but received life upon appeal. This is the fourth time he’s been denied parole.

___

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.