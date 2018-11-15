DENVER (AP) - The Adams County District Attorney has found an Aurora police officer justified in shooting an auto theft suspect who investigators say rammed into two patrol vehicles following a pursuit.

KUSA-TV reports a decision letter from the office says the shooting happened July 28, after an Aurora officer received an alert that a stolen Dodge pickup truck had driven through an intersection.

Officer Christopher Yarborough, one of the officers who pursued the stolen vehicle, says the suspect slammed into an officer’s car and then slammed into his patrol vehicle.

Yarborough fired his weapon through the stolen truck, hitting the suspect - identified as Isaiah Leyva - in the chest.

Leyva was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The letter says the officer was justified in the shooting because he feared for his life and the lives of others.

