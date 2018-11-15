SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Springfield man injured in a shooting earlier this month has died, and authorities have launched a homicide investigation.
Police say 48-year-old Jesus Flores was hit by gunfire on the night of Nov. 3.
A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney says Flores died at the hospital Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Police responded to the city’s automated gunfire detection system and found Flores on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.
Friends say Flores worked at a city restaurant, had a long-time partner and a 13-year-old son.
No arrests have been announced.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.