SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Springfield man injured in a shooting earlier this month has died, and authorities have launched a homicide investigation.

Police say 48-year-old Jesus Flores was hit by gunfire on the night of Nov. 3.

A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney says Flores died at the hospital Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Police responded to the city’s automated gunfire detection system and found Flores on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.

Friends say Flores worked at a city restaurant, had a long-time partner and a 13-year-old son.

No arrests have been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.





