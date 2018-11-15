SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A 41-year-old East Peoria man with his own cable hunting show has been indicted on felony charges that he killed one more deer than a permit allowed him to kill and then tried to cover his tracks.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield says Christopher Brackett allegedly killed two bucks in 2013 instead of the one his permit allowed and then filled out permit paperwork to make it appear the cameraman of his show called “Fear No Evil” for the Outdoor Channel had killed the second buck.

Brackett faces two felony charges -one of conspiring to illegally kill a second deer and the other of illegally killing a second deer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and $250,000.





