GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials are investigating after someone shot and killed dozens of snow geese in northern Montana.

Game Warden Brady Murphy with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says at least 86 geese were shot with what’s believed to be a .22-caliber long rifle and a shotgun and left near Augusta either Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The geese were killed in the Elk Creek Colony area.





