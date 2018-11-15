TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The former head of a Tucson truck-driving school accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from students and his ex-employer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old Robert Alan Knapp was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tucson and also ordered to pay restitution to all identified victims.

He previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and federal student aid fraud.

Knapp was fired in 2015 as director of HDS Truck Driving Institute after running the school for more than a decade.

In his plea agreement, Knapp admitted to stealing more than $905,000 by intercepting more than 400 checks, endorsing them and then depositing them into a business bank account he opened.

Most of the checks were payable to HDS’s students and represented federal student aid.





