By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 15, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - A Gilbert man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for molesting two 6-year-old girls while he was a kindergarten teacher on the Gila River Indian Community.

A federal judge in Phoenix sentenced 30-year-old Tadashi Mitchell Harvey on Tuesday on his previous guilty pleas to two counts of abusive sexual contact of a minor.

The 21-year sentence was stipulated under a plea agreement between Harvey and prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the offenses came to light earlier, prompting the Gila River Police Department.


