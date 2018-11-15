GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a man with misdemeanor child abuse after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering in the street.

News sources report Greensboro police said the boy was found wandering in the street near an apartment complex around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The boy’s father, 35-year-old Robert Terelle Townsend, was charged in the case. He is jailed on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Authorities said the child has been returned to his mother.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.