FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman charged with stabbing her girlfriend to death has been arraigned on a murder charge.

The Worcester district attorney’s office says 33-year-old Wanda Liz Gonzalez, of Fitchburg, was arraigned Wednesday in the death of 34-year-old Jennifer Narvaez-Colon.

Gonzalez had originally been charged with domestic assault and other offenses. Prosecutors added the murder charge after a medical examiner ruled Narvaez-Colon’s death a homicide.

Police say they found Narvaez-Colon in the street outside her Fitchburg home just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 6, surrounded by her three children trying to help her. She died at a hospital.

Police found Gonzalez suffering from wounds on her head and neck in the couple’s apartment.

Gonzalez’s attorney says his client’s wounds were defensive and she was the victim.





