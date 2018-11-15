ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - A 21-year-old former Cornell University student has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges for having a homemade bomb and cache of illegal weapons.

Maximilien Reynolds pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday. He admitted that in November 2017 he gave another student money to buy a MSR-15 Patrol rifle. He also admitted having numerous other weapons.

Police found a bomb, a gun silencer, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, two bullet-proof vests, a gas mask and numerous chemicals when they searched his Ithaca apartment and a storage unit.

He’ll be sentenced in March by Judge Thomas McAvoy in Albany. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Reynolds was on academic leave from Cornell at the time of his arrest in March.

