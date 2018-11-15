WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) - A former upstate New York sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing a man to keep his double life a secret.

Joseph Mlyniec (MIHL’-nihk) was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court, where he pleaded guilty last month to murder.

Authorities say Mlyniec shot 32-year-old Robert Irvine III four times in March, including once in the head at close range as Irvine pleaded for his life.

Prosecutors have said Mlyniec used his authority to seek out troubled young men for sexual relationships and believed Irvine was going to expose his behavior to authorities.

Mlyniec was a sheriff’s deputy for more than two decades and was elected to the Perry Town Board in 2013.





