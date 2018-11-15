FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to murder by cutting his wife’s neck with a machete.

The Journal Gazette reports 47-year-old Julio Rodriguez entered the plea Thursday in the slaying of 41-year-old Lucia Aviles Segura. A plea agreement filed in Allen Superior Court calls for a 50-year sentence.

A probable cause affidavit states Rodriguez told investigators that he and his wife were fighting May 30 when he grabbed the machete and accidentally cut her neck twice.

Prosecutors charged him with murder the next day.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.





