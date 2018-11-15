HOUSTON (AP) - A National Guard member arrested on a sexual assault charge while serving on the U.S.-Mexico border lost his job as a county jailer last year after being arrested for drunken driving.

Records obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday show Luis Carlos Ontiveros was fired in January 2017 by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff fired Ontiveros one month after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, accusing him of crashing his car while drunk and lying about it to police and investigators.

Ontiveros remained a member of the Texas Army National Guard. He was arrested Monday in Alpine, Texas, and accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a motel.

Ontiveros hasn’t responded to phone messages. The Guard declined to comment but said it is cooperating with investigators.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.