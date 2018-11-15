HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say one of their officers has shot and killed a man who was hitting passing vehicles with a flagpole.

A police statement says the officer had been dispatched to a reported traffic hazard about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when she encountered the flagpole-wielding suspect prowling the street and hitting vehicles as they passed. When the officer approached the suspect, he attacked her, knocked her to the ground, the wrapped his arm around her neck and began choking her.

The officer broke free and used her stun gun on the man, but with no effect. According to the police statement, the man charged at the officer, causing her to fear for her life. She fired one shot, wounding the man in the chest.

Police internal affairs detectives are investigating.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.