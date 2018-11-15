DOVER, Del. — Government lawyers say a Secret Service agent is not to blame for a car accident in Delaware involving Vice President Joe Biden’s motorcade.

Gina Cherwaty of Selbyville is suing the government over injuries she says she sustained in 2016 when Secret Service agent James Hall ran a red light in Wilmington and struck several cars, including hers.

In a court filing Wednesday, government lawyers denied any negligence by Hall, while not specifically addressing whether he ran a red light.

Secret Service deputy director William Callahan wrote in February that Hall’s vehicle was operating its emergency lights and siren and had slowed to a near stop.

Cherwaty’s lawyer rejected that argument, saying a vehicle in a motorcade is not an authorized emergency vehicle, and that witnesses reported no lights or siren.





