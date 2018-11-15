TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Jurors have found a Tacoma man guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his 77-year-old mother, who was attacked in the face with a broken whiskey bottle and strangled in the apartment they shared.
The News Tribune reports the jury returned the verdict against 50-year-old Sebastian Levy-Aldrete Thursday.
He said at trial that an intruder killed his mother, Maria Aldrete-Levy, on Oct. 16, 2017.
Pierce County prosecutors argued there were no signs of a break-in and that Levy-Aldrete did it after spending half of $20,000 his mother had given him to hold as a deposit for a house they planned to buy.
Prosecutors say Levy-Aldrete’s two sons were apparently sleeping in a room nearby during the slaying.
He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
