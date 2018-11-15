LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a Lincoln man has been arrested after he threatened his roommates with an ax in a dispute over the home’s thermostat setting.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an early-morning fight that began when the man wanted the heat turned up.

Police say the man’s two roommates were in their bedroom when the man entered with a rusted, red-handled ax.

One roommate, a 48-year-old man, jumped out of the bed and wrestled the ax-wielding man to the ground, holding him there until police arrived. Police say the ax-holding man was drunk.

No one was injured.

He’s been charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

