CLINTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana mayor is accused of spending money from a police fund on a tent and banner that had been embossed with her name.

News outlets report Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell was arrested Thursday on offenses that include malfeasance in office.

Bell’s accused of improperly spending money from the police department’s Narcotics Fund on a tent and banner adorned with her name. An arrest reports estimates about $2,000 was misappropriated.

Former Police Chief Fredrick Dunn signed three checks from the fund but didn’t write them. He said Bell wanted her name on the tent. Dunn said he didn’t know about the banner until he was told it was ready for pickup and he needed to sign a check for it.

It's unclear if Bell has a lawyer who could comment.





