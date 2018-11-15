MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man is accused of making a bomb threat at a hospital building in New Hampshire.

Police said 46-year-old Robert Thomsen, of Manchester, was taken into custody at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer; he was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.

Police were alerted to the threat at the Elliot Health Systems building on Mammoth Road in Manchester at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. They evacuated the building and checked it, but nothing suspicious was found.





