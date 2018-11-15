CLEVELAND (AP) - A man accused of shooting and injuring a Cleveland police officer with an assault-type rifle while the officer was responding to a call about a shooting has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Chambers’ attorney entered the not-guilty plea on Chambers behalf in a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County courtroom via video Thursday. A message seeking comment was left for Chambers’ attorney.

Authorities say Chambers shot a man in the neck while the man was sitting in a car Nov. 3 and then shot 28-year-old police officer Shane McNea in both legs when McNea and another officer arrived to investigate.

McNea was in stable condition. The other officer wasn’t injured.

Police say the man shot in the neck was hospitalized for treatment of his wound.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.