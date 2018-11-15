LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a man arrested in Alabama has been charged with robbing a Kentucky bank this week.
Officers with Huntsville, Alabama, police found 26-year-old Maxwell W. Hayslip Wednesday morning in a car in a shopping center. A shopper had reported someone possibly passed out in a vehicle.
Lexington police say evidence found in the car connects Hayslip to the Tuesday robbery of a Chase Bank in that Kentucky city. A suspect had entered the bank dressed in a gray sports coat, khaki pants, and a black beanie hat and presented the teller with a threatening note demanding money.
Police say Hayslip may also be connected to bank robberies in elsewhere in Kentucky and Tennessee.
He was charged with second-degree robbery and drug offenses.
