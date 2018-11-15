ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 45-year-old man with killing a woman whose body was found in a Mohawk Valley field a week after she disappeared while walking home from work.
State police say the charges against Daniel A. Nellis Sr., of Oppenheim, include second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Troopers say he used a .38-caliber gun to kill 21-year-old Michaela MacVilla with a single gunshot to the head.
MacVilla was last seen early on Sept. 25 leaving her job at a convenience store in the Montgomery County town of St. Johnsville. Her body was found Oct. 2 in the neighboring Fulton County town of Oppenheim.
A motive for the slaying hasn’t been released.
Nellis is being held in the Fulton County Jail. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t returned.
