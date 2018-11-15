FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man involved in a pot robbery that resulted in a man being killed has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Bryan Pertarb, of Hudson, was sentenced Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court to six to 12 years in prison. Pertarb pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death 21-year-old Juan Lopez in 2013.

Prosecutors say Lopez had agreed to sell a half a pound of marijuana to Jose Cruz in Framingham. Police say Cruz planned to rob the victim with 23-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez and Pertarb. The day of the drug exchange, Rodriguez approached the victim while he sat in a car shot him in the chest.

Rodriguez has been sentenced to life in prison. Cruz is currently on trial for murder and other charges.





