CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia judge has sentenced a man to between 165 years and 655 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys.

News outlets report 47-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Phipps was sentenced last month following his September conviction of sexual assault and abuse. Authorities say Phipps sexually abused two brothers, now age 6 and 10, in 2016 and 2017.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Tuesday that the Tennessee native denied the charges. The boys testified about sex acts during a four-day trial.

Authorities say Phipps abused the boys while their mother was living at a Charleston home owned by a woman in his care.

