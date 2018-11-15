A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that’s key to the outcome.

Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling.

Democratic challenger Ben McAdams is leading by less than 900 votes, with more results expected to be released later Thursday.

The Love campaign argued it must have a path to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they didn’t seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.

But the county replied there’s no law giving them that right, and allowing it could mean campaign poll watchers violate voters’ private ballots.

