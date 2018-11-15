SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with shooting out the back window of a stranger’s pickup truck in a case of road rage.

Forty-nine-year-old Gregory Cross, of Springfield, was arraigned Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim told police that the driver of a sport utility vehicle started following him after he passed the slow-moving SUV on U.S. 65.

The victim said he pulled over and yelled at the SUV driver to stop following him. The statement says they argued and that Cross tried to reach into his vehicle. The victim says that after he sped away, Cross fired a gun toward his vehicle, shooting out the window.

No one was hit.

