CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man kicked and beat his girlfriend to death because he was convinced she was cheating on him.

KYW-TV reports 53-year-old Mark Turner, of East Pikeland Township, has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Rachel Yeager.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says Turner returned home from a bar on Nov. 1 and began repeatedly punching Yeager, who was sitting on the couch. He’s also accused of kicking her repeatedly with his steel-toed work boots.

Police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance found Yeager unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and put on life support but was eventually pronounced dead.

Turner is charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. He was remanded without bail to Chester County Prison.

No attorney information is available.

___

Information from: KYW-TV, http://www.kywtv.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.