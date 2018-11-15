Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has launched an investigation into two individuals who turned in nearly 100 ballots the day after the election.
Mr. Richardson, a Republican, said Multnomah County elections officials informed him of the 97 late ballots, which included 92 in Multnomah County, four in Clackamas County, and one in Washington County.
He said it would be illegal to count the ballots as part of the Nov. 6 election, and that the voters were mailed notifications.
“In cooperation with the Multnomah County Elections office, the Secretary of State has opened an investigation to determine the facts and review the evidence to ensure all parties involved receive due process,” Mr. Richardson said in a Wednesday statement.
“Once we conclude our investigation and make a final determination, we will be happy to answer any questions,” he said.
Under Oregon law, anyone who returns a ballot for someone else must do so no later than two days after receiving the ballot, or by 8 p.m. Election Day.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.