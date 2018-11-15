EMBDEN, Maine (AP) - Both the owner of a pet cow in Maine and a neighboring man who shot it have pleaded not guilty to related charges.

The Kennebec Journal reports Jaime Danforth, the owner of the 3-year-old cow named Sophie, entered her plea to a charge of animal trespass Wednesday.

Her family says 24-year-old Mason Sparrow shot and killed Sophie after the cow wandered onto their property in Embden and damaged a vehicle. Sparrow has been charged with animal cruelty. He pleaded not guilty last week.

The Sept. 5 shooting sparked outrage, and Sparrow’s father says their family has received numerous threats.

The Sparrows say the cow was acting aggressively and charged at Mason Sparrow before the shooting.

Danforth has declined to comment on Sparrow’s allegations.





