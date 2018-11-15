Florida counties have reached the deadline for submitting the results of their election recounts.

A federal judge earlier rejected a request to give counties more time beyond the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline to finish their recounts. Palm Beach County’s election supervisor had warned that the county would not be able to complete the recount on time.

The election will be certified Tuesday.

The state’s 67 counties were required to do machine recounts of more than 8 million ballots cast in the contentious midterms. The U.S. Senate and governor’s races were among the three within the vote margin to trigger a machine recount.

Several lawsuits have been filed by Democrats and Republicans in the wake of the close election.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.