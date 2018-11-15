PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested for taking her young children to drug houses where she allegedly purchased drugs.

Phoenix police say 38-year-old Vonda Johnston is jailed on suspicion of child endangerment and selling narcotics and dangerous drugs.

The children have been placed in the custody of the state Department of Child Services.

It was unclear Thursday if Johnston has a lawyer yet.

Police say directed undercover detectives three different times to drive her to locations in Phoenix where she would go inside residences and buy methamphetamine or heroin for them.

On two occasions, police say Johnston had either her 3-month-old son or her 13-month-old daughter with her.





