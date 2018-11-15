GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York mayor has been arrested for the second time.

The Times Union of Albany reports state police arrested Gloversville Mayor Dayton King for misusing city hall postage.

Troopers say the 40-year-old used the postage for his personal mail and then falsified the ledger. He has been charged with falsifying business records, official misconduct and petit larceny.

King pleaded guilty in September to harassment after state police say he revealed the personnel records of a city firefighter on live radio.

The firefighter was running against him for mayor last year and won the Republican nomination over King.

King ran on the Conservative ticket, and he was re-elected to another term.

He’s due in court on his recent charges Nov. 19.

A message left on King’s office voicemail wasn’t returned.





